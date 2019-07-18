UrduPoint.com
110 Farmers Booked On Water Theft In Faisalabad

Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:39 PM





FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Chak Jhumra police booked 110 farmers on water theft here in Faisalabad.

Police source said on Thursday, the teams conducted raids and discovered water theft being committed through breaches in water courses and installing pipes in canals.

Police registered case against 110 persons including Akhtar Hussain of Chak No 163-RB, Saleem of Chak No 192-RB, Ghulam Hussain of Chak No 188-RB and Kala of Chak No 186-RB.

The teams conducted raids for their arrest at various areas.

