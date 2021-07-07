110 illegal constructions on Warsak Canal demolished

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :District administration and Irrigation Department in a joint operation demolished 110 illegal constructions on Warsak Canal in Mathani area on Wednesday.

The joint anti-encroachment operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC), Dr. Adil Ayub and officers of Irrigation Department against encroachments established on Warsak Canal from Sarband to Zangali.

A heavy contingent of police was also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood said that mafias behind these constructions were issued several notices for voluntarily removal of their encroachments. But they never agreed, which prompted administration for operation against them.

He said that indiscriminate operation against encroachments will continue in all localities of the district and those re-erecting encroachments will face tern action.