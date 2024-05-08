110 Kg Fungus-tainted Pickle, 200 Liter Adulterated Milk Wasted
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) claimed to have wasted about 110 kg fungus- tainted pickle, 200 kg adulterated milk, 60 liter substandard juice along with four kg prohibited ingredients used for multiple food production.
There were nine vehicles carrying milk were checked at different spots of the district, it was said in a statement issued here Wednesday.
Spokesman of PFA said a total of Rs. 226,000 fine was imposed on the owners accused of distributing contaminated and substandard supply of food products to consumer outlets.
As per detail, a pickle production unit was fined Rs 75,000 for storing fungus-infected pickles at main bypass.
Similarly, four bakeries in Jatoi were fined Rs 74,000 for adulteration in preparation of sweets.
Fines of Rs 57,000 were imposed on three milk shops located in Jatoi for selling adulterated milk.
Further, a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on a soda water factory in Rampur Jagiwala for mixing artificial flavors in the manufacture of soda water.
In this regard, DG Punjab Food Authority Mohammad Asim Javed said that adulteration and selling substandard foods as grave crime. He vowed that the criminal elements of society would be dealt with iron hands.
