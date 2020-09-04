110 more corona cases recorded in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :About 110 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 13045 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 182949 people were screened for the virus till September 3, out of which 110 more were reported positive.

As many as 11861 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 143 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.