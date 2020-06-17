110 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :About 110 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 8437 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 87,293 people were screened for the virus till June 16, out of which 110 more cases were reported positive.

As many as 2330 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 89 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.