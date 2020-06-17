UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

110 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

110 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :About 110 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 8437 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 87,293 people were screened for the virus till June 16, out of which 110 more cases were reported positive.

As many as 2330 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 89 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan June Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

1 hour ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

3 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.