110 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:24 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 110 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 29,279 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 925,467 people were screened for the virus till July 27 out of which 110 more were reported positive. As many as 28,119 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 326 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

