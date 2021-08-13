110 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :About 110 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30578 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 983483 people were screened for the virus till August 13 out of which 110 more were reported positive.

As many as 29469 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 332 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.