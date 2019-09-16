110 new doctors to be recruited for Bahawal Victoria Hospital: Minister Food

As many as 110 new doctors will be recruited at Bahawal Victoria Hospital to provide better health facilities to the people of the area. This was stated by Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at Circuit House here today

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :As many as 110 new doctors will be recruited at Bahawal Victoria Hospital to provide better health facilities to the people of the area.

This was stated by Minister for food Samiullah Chaudhry while presiding over a meeting at Circuit House here today. He said that the health sector was among the top priorities of Punjab government and capabilities of doctors and paramedical staff of the hospitals of Bahawalpur division will be improved through training.

he said that under construction Emergency Department of Bahawal Victoria Hospital will be completed shortly. He said that provision of facilities to Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and Basic Health Units of ajoining areas will be ensured.

The meeting was attended by MNA Farooq Azam Malik, Chairman board of Health Management Tahir Awan Malik, principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aziz-ur-Rehman, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Bahawalpur Dr Ghulam Yaseen and District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan Rauf, Later, Minister Food Samiullah Chaudhry and MNA Farooq Azam malik visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital and inspected various sections of the hospital including medical and gynaecology wards.