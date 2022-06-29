UrduPoint.com

110 New Schools To Be Established In Cholistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2022 | 06:59 PM

110 new schools to be established in Cholistan

Punjab Education Foundation would open 110 new schools in Cholistan under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab education Foundation would open 110 new schools in Cholistan under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

With the efforts of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has directed to Punjab Education Foundation to open 110 new schools in Cholistan.

In this regard, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid in his office today. It was informed in the meeting that 140 schools are already functioning across Cholistan including 109 Cholistan Community Schools and 31 Cholistan Mobile Schools.

Punjab Chief Minister has approved 110 more schools including 70 Cholistan Community Schools and 40 Cholistan Mobile Schools. After the addition of these new schools, the total number of community schools would be 179 and the number of mobile schools would be 71.

It was informed in the meeting that 10,422 Cholistani students were studying in 140 schools. After the establishment of new schools, the number of students wincrease. The number of female students would also increase by more than 7,000.

