110 Pakistani Pilgrims Visit Shrine Of Hazrat Amir Khusro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :ISLAMABAD, My 19 (Pakistan Point news - 19th May, 2022 ): A group of 110 Pakistani pilgrims on Thursday visited the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (Rahmatullah Alaih) in New Delhi.

Accompanied by Pakistan's chargé d'affaires in New Delhi Aftab Hasan Khan, the Pakistani pilgrims also placed the traditional 'chaadar' at the shrine, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

The group of Pakistani pilgrims is visiting New Delhi to participate in the 718th Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA).

The charge d'affaires and the pilgrims were greeted by custodian of the shrine Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other members of shrine committee.

After laying the Chaadar at the shrine, the pilgrims offered Fateha.

Pakistani pilgrims attended the annual Urs under theframework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visit to religious shrines.

