110 people booked in South Punjab for power theft

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Wednesday arrested110 people accused of power theft in separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 143,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were got registered against eight of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.