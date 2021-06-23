UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

110 People Booked In South Punjab For Power Theft

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

110 people booked in South Punjab for power theft

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) on Wednesday arrested110 people accused of power theft in separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 143,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were got registered against eight of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters,slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

12 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

15 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

18 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian ‘Non-Profits’ in s ..

26 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

29 minutes ago

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.