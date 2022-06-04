UrduPoint.com

110 Plots, 10 Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed: DG FDA

Published June 04, 2022

110 plots, 10 illegal housing colonies sealed: DG FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem Saturday said that the Authority had launched a vigorous campaign against illegal development of housing colonies across the district.

Chairing a meeting, he said that the FDA enforcement teams checked status of various housing schemes and found 10 of those illegal as their developers had developed these schemes without completing code formalities and getting prior permission of the competent authority.

Hence the FDA sealed 10 illicit housing colonies during May 2022 and demolished their sales offices, boundary walls and warned their developers to get their schemes legalized before sale of plots; otherwise, strict action would be taken against them. However, eight developers violated the laws again, hence the cases were got registered against them in addition to submitting their challans in the court of special magistrates for further action.

Similarly, the FDA teams also sealed 110 residential plots in various localities including Sir Syed Town, Allama Iqbal Colony, Madina Town, Gulistan Colony, Millat Town, etc. as their owners started their use for commercial purposes without getting commercialisation certificates from these plots.

The DG FDA also appealed the general public to avoid from purchasing any plots in illegal housing colonies; otherwise, they would have to face heavy loss because letters were also forwarded to FESCO, SNGPL, WASA, Revenue and other departments to stop facility of utility services in all illegal colonies.

Additional Director General FDA Rizwan Nazir, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar, Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director Town Planning Iqra Murtaza and others were also present in the meeting.

