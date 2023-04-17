110 policemen pinned promotion badges in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :A ceremony to pin badges to recently promoted police officers was held at the Police Lines here on Monday.

City Police Officer Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi presided over the ceremony. SP Lyallpur Town Shamsul Haq, DSP Legal Shehzad Alyana, families of officers and a large number of officials were also present.

The CPO individually pinned badges to 18 sub-inspectors (SIs), 17 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs)and 75 head-constables.