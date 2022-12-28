110 policemen reshuffled

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has reshuffled 110 cops to improve performance of police department in Faisalabad.

Giving some details, police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Sub-Inspector (SI) Riaz Ahmad, In-charge Investigation Samanabad police station was transferred and posted at Khurarianwala police station whereas SI Nasir was transferred from Jhang Bazaar police station and directed him to immediately report to Police Lines.

Similarly, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sajid Mehmood was transferred from Police Lines and appointed in Jhang Bazaar police station whereas ASI Jameel Babar, In-charge police post Gulfishan was transferred to Police Lines, ASI Ashiq Hussain from Tarkhani police station to City Tandlianwala police station, ASI Tariq Mehmood from Sandal Bar police station to Madina Town police station, ASI Ikraam from City Sammundri police station to City Tandlianwala police station, ASI Asif Ali from Sandal Bar police station to Madina Town police station, Trainee SI Mohsan Ghani from Police Lines to Millat Town police station, ASI Najmul Hasan from Raza Abad police station to Civil Lines police station, ASI Talib Hussain from Civil Lines police station to Raza Abad police station, ASI Anwar from City Tandlianwala police station to Sadr Tandlianwala police station, ASI Riyasat Ali from Bahlak police station to Khurarianwala police station and ASI Khalid Mehmood Khan, In-charge Judicial Lockup was transferred to Police Lines.

Meanwhile, Head Constable Asad was transferred from Chinese Guard to Jaranwala Judicial Lockup, Constable Ashfaq Shaad from Sargodha Road police station to People's Colony police station, constable Usman Khalid from Judicial Reserve Force to Cell Phone Detection Unit, Constable Fahad Javaid from Khurarianwala police station to Guard Duty, Constable Atif Arshad from Khurarianwala to Guard Duty, Constable Faisal Jan from D-Type Colony police station to Field Security, Constable Asim from Judicial Reserve Force to SOP Police Lines, Constable Tahir from Guard Duty to SOP Police Lines, Constable Javaid from Chinese Guard to Millat Town police station, Constable Khalid Javaid from Batala Colony police station to D-Type Colony police station, Constable Rana Gull Shams Munir from D-Type Colony police station to Balochni police station, Head Constable Tariq from Police Lines to Sadr Jaranwala police station, Constable Hafiz Imran from RPO House to Thikriwala police station, Constable Amjad Hussain from Roshan Wala police post to RPO House, Constable Mohsan Ali from Sandal Bar police station to Sadr Jaranwala police station, Constable Naeem Aleem Civil Lines to City Sammundri police station, Head Constable Ahsan Nadeem from Police Lines to CIA Staff, Constable Wasif Nawaz from D-Type Colony police station to CIA Staff, Head Constable Hayat from Sadr Jaranwala police station to CIA Staff, spokesman added.