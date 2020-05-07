UrduPoint.com
110 Power Pilferers Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:12 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 110 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Thursday

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 192,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine while cases were also lodged against two power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

