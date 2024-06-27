Open Menu

110 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 110 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces launched a special crackdown against power pilferers to minimize line losses and to prevent power theft across the region. During the crackdown in last 24 hours, the teams raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and nabbed 110 power pilferers.

The Mepco officials got registered FIRs against 72 pilferers with the concerned police stations.

A sum of over Rs 6.7 million fine has been imposed on the pilferers and also recovered Rs 29 million from running and dead defaulters during the last two days. They Mepco have also disconnected 37 tubewell over default during the crackdown.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mepco Engineer Nasir Ayaz Gurmani has directed officers concerned to continue crackdown against power pilferers and defaulters on daily basis and ensure stern action against them without any discrimination.

