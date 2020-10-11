110 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 110 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

According to Mepco officials, Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided at different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 163, 000 units.

A sum of over Rs 2.1million was imposed as fine while cases were also got lodged against 10 power pilferers involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.