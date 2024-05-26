110 power pilferers netted in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The operation against power pilferers was underway as 110 power pilferers were caught while stealing electricity in a day across South Punjab under the directions of Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Rana Muhammad Ayub Khan.

A fine sum of over Rs 8.3 million was imposed on power pilferers over stealing 1,86,000 electricity units and near about Rs 1.8 million was recovered and deposited into the National exchequer.