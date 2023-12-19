Open Menu

110 Students Get Laptops Under PM Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) As many as 110 students of Emerson University Multan (EUM) received under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme here Tuesday. 

During a ceremony held in this regard, a total of 220 laptops were disbursed under the scheme and Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman had distributed 100 laptops among the varsity students last month.    

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor EUM Dr. Muhammad Ramzan highlighted the significance of the laptops in enabling students to earn a "Halal livelihood" through freelancing and online programmes, empowering them to contribute to their families. He advised the students to adapt to emerging trends and prepare for future opportunities.

Guest of honour, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel congratulated the students, emphasizing that their hard work would instill ambition and determination to overcome life's challenges. 

The University's focal person, Dr. Adnan Tahir shared that 220 students received laptops through the Prime Minister of Pakistan Laptop Scheme and informed that Punjab Governor Baleegh Ur Rahman distributed 100 laptops and the remaining 110 were dispensed in today's ceremony.

A good number of students and faculty members attended the ceremony.

