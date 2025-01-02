110 terrorists killed in Dera region during 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) As many as 110 terrorists were killed while 57 others were arrested in different operations conducted by the Dera Ismail Khan Region police and other security forces during last year of 2024.

It was stated by Dera Range police spokesman Waheed Ashar while sharing the annual performance report of the Dera Range police.

He informed that 39 policemen were also martyred and 54 others got injured during these operations.

In 2024, he informed, a total of 10,641 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered for various crimes, leading to the arrest of 10,443 suspects. The police also recovered about 1470 illegal weapons and 47273 cartridges of different bores from the arrested accused.

Under the campaign against the menace of drugs, the police also recovered 593 kilograms of hashish, 86 kilograms of heroin, 145 kilograms Ice, 2.5 kilograms of opium, two kilograms of marijuana and 360 bottles of alcohol.

Under the National Action Plan, 909 search and strike operations were conducted to maintain public peace and order. These operations resulted in the arrest of 6,111 suspects and the recovery of 647 weapons of various calibers and 13,351 rounds of ammunition.

Additionally, 17,459 snap checkpoints were set up, where 34,032 suspects were apprehended, and 694 weapons along with 30,364 cartridges were seized.

Over the last year, 894 proclaimed offenders were also arrested, the spokesman informed.

The traffic police education team conducted awareness sessions in various schools, colleges, and universities to educate students about traffic rules, he said and added that thousands of pamphlets and helmets were distributed among the public.

To combat crime and monitor terrorists, modern technology-equipped command and control centers were established in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and South Waziristan Lower.

He said the efforts for dispute resolution were made through Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), which successfully resolved 325 out of 383 applications received in 2024. Additionally, 14,553 citizens sought assistance through Police Assistance Lines (PAL).

About the promotions within the police department, he said the 13 head constables were promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspectors’ ranks, 102 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were confirmed, and 8 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to Sub-Inspectors ranks.

For the welfare of the police, over 13.85 million rupees were allocated to various sectors, including medical, education, scholarships, marriage funds, funeral expenses, and other allowances.

The recruitment quota for children of martyred policemen was increased from 5 percent to 12.5 percent, under which the recruitment of 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors from the martyrs' families was completed.