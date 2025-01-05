110 Terrorists Killed In Dera Region During 2024
Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2025 | 03:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) As many as 110 terrorists were killed while 57 others were arrested in different operations conducted by the Dera Ismail Khan Region police and other security forces during last year of 2024.
It was stated by Dera Range police spokesman Waheed Ashar while sharing the annual performance report of the Dera Range police.
He informed that 39 policemen were also martyred and 54 others got injured during these operations.
In 2024, he informed, a total of 10,641 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered for various crimes, leading to the arrest of 10,443 suspects. The police also recovered about 1470 illegal weapons and 47273 cartridges of different bores from the arrested accused.
Under the campaign against the menace of drugs, the police also recovered 593 kilograms of hashish, 86 kilograms of heroin, 145 kilograms Ice, 2.5 kilograms of opium, two kilograms of marijuana and 360 bottles of alcohol.
Under the National Action Plan, 909 search and strike operations were conducted to maintain public peace and order. These operations resulted in the arrest of 6,111 suspects and the recovery of 647 weapons of various calibers and 13,351 rounds of ammunition.
Additionally, 17,459 snap checkpoints were set up, where 34,032 suspects were apprehended, and 694 weapons along with 30,364 cartridges were seized.
Over the last year, 894 proclaimed offenders were also arrested, the spokesman informed.
The traffic police education team conducted awareness sessions in various schools, colleges, and universities to educate students about traffic rules, he said and added that thousands of pamphlets and helmets were distributed among the public.
To combat crime and monitor terrorists, modern technology-equipped command and control centers were established in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper, and South Waziristan Lower.
He said the efforts for dispute resolution were made through Dispute Resolution Councils (DRCs), which successfully resolved 325 out of 383 applications received in 2024. Additionally, 14,553 citizens sought assistance through Police Assistance Lines (PAL).
About the promotions within the police department, he said the 13 head constables were promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspectors’ ranks, 102 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were confirmed, and 8 Assistant Sub-Inspectors were promoted to Sub-Inspectors ranks.
For the welfare of the police, over 13.85 million rupees were allocated to various sectors, including medical, education, scholarships, marriage funds, funeral expenses, and other allowances.
The recruitment quota for children of martyred policemen was increased from 5 percent to 12.5 percent, under which the recruitment of 10 Assistant Sub-Inspectors from the martyrs' families was completed.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
110 terrorists killed in Dera region during 20241 minute ago
-
Supreme Court Bar Association condemns recent terror attacks in Parachinar, Turbat11 minutes ago
-
Poisonous Parthenium weed threatens farmers, public health in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
One brother died, 2 injured in road accident11 minutes ago
-
SMEDA launches research to develop Honeybee Cluster Roadmap in KP31 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik pledges support for Uraan Pakistan economic roadmap41 minutes ago
-
FTO resolved 95.6pc complaints in 2024: Coordinator41 minutes ago
-
'Balochistan Summit to boost investment, industrial growth'41 minutes ago
-
Five children die due to alleged suffocation in Gujrat41 minutes ago
-
EPA confiscates 137 kg banned polythene bags51 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over death of five siblings in Gujrat51 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi honors Bhutto's role in strengthening Pakistan's independence, democracy51 minutes ago