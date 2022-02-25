1100 bags fertilizer seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The district administration seized 1100 bags of fertilizer which were stored illegally in a godown here on Friday.

A spokesman of local administration said that Assistant Commissioner Sammundri on a tip-off conducted raid and arrested a truck driver and his helper from the spot and seized 1100 bags of fertilizer.

Police registered a case while further investigation was underway.

The seized quantity of fertilizer would be distributed among farmers on government-fixed rates, he added.