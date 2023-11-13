1100 challan issued, 2.6 mln fine imposed due to lack of installation of fire control system

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The Civil Defense Department (CDD) has issued 1100 challan and imposed fine of Rs 2.6 million against owners of high rise buildings and plaza who have not installed fire control systems in the entire Rawalpindi district during a three-month operations.

Talking to APP, Chief Officer of the Civil Defense Department, Talib Hussain, stated that collaboration with trade organizations and the Chamber of Commerce will be ensured of installing fire control systems in most shopping malls and plazas.

This effort aims to control fire incidents, safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens, he added.

He revealed that after CDD's operations, safety devices have been installed in 80% of high-rise buildings and shopping malls to control fire.

The relevant departments, including Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Cantonment board, and District Council, have been directed not to approve the structure map of any commercial plaza or shopping mall until the firefighting plan is submitted by the plaza owners.

He emphasized that the construction of high-rise buildings is only allowed after obtaining an NOC.

He clarified that failure to pay the fine or install fire control and safety systems would result in the sealing of the plaza, and a case would be registered without discrimination. Across the city, before the construction of new plazas and high-rise buildings, obtaining an NOC from the CDD for the installation of fire control systems is now a prerequisite after which the structure map will get approval, he concluded.