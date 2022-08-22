UrduPoint.com

1100 Cops Providing Security To Polio Vaccinators

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

1100 cops providing security to polio vaccinators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 1100 police personnel are providing security to 860 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began here on Monday.

As part of the tightened security for polio workers, the police mobile vans deployed in the areas, where the polio workers are busy vaccinating the children.

In addition, the police have been deployed with polio vaccination teams during door-to-door vaccination derive.

The five-day polio immunization drive is aimed at vaccinating the children under five years of age.

The health authorities urged the people to cooperate with polio and health care teams.

Related Topics

Police Polio Mobile

Recent Stories

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical rema ..

Sedition case: Court allows two days physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

1 hour ago
 Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan' ..

Health workforce meets only one-tenth of Pakistan's requirement: WHO

2 hours ago
 Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab ..

Women’s U19: Eyman blasts 70* as Central Punjab beat Sindh to lift trophy

3 hours ago
 PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of P ..

PCB confirms details of England’s Test tour of Pakistan

3 hours ago
 PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on ..

PM to embark on two-day official visit to Qatar on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants ..

Hania Aamir gives important advice to new entrants of entertainment industry

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.