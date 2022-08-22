1100 cops providing security to polio vaccinators

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 1100 police personnel are providing security to 860 polio vaccinators during five-day vaccination campaign which began here on Monday.

As part of the tightened security for polio workers, the police mobile vans deployed in the areas, where the polio workers are busy vaccinating the children.

In addition, the police have been deployed with polio vaccination teams during door-to-door vaccination derive.

The five-day polio immunization drive is aimed at vaccinating the children under five years of age.

The health authorities urged the people to cooperate with polio and health care teams.