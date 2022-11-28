UrduPoint.com

1100 Cops To Protect Polio Teams

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 02:40 PM

1100 cops to protect polio teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 1100 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 666 polio teams during the anti-polio campaign that kicked off in Rawalpindi district on Monday.

A police spokesman said cops had been deployed with the teams while the police personnel were also patrolling in their respective areas to ensure the security of the teams.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi said that all available resources would be utilized to ensure the security of the polio teams.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has also urged the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.

