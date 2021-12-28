UrduPoint.com

1100 Heart Surgeries Performed In Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology During One Year: Report

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 06:59 PM

1100 heart surgeries performed in Peshawar Institute of Cardiology during one year: Report

Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) performed more than 1100 heart surgeries and more than 5000 angiographies and angioplasties during one year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) performed more than 1100 heart surgeries and more than 5000 angiographies and angioplasties during one year.

According to yearly performance report of PIC issued on Tuesday, more than 29000 patients visited Out Patient Department of the hospital for consultation while 6000 patients were provided emergency treatment during the same period.

According to the press release, the spokesman for PIC said that surgical procedures of about 200 children were also performed in the hospital during last year.

He told that 136 children suffering from Ventricular Septum Defects were provided medical help and 6000 children were provided treatment and consultation in emergency department of PIC besides provision of medical assistance to 7000 patients under Sehat Card.

As many as, 20 open heart surgeries, 80 angiographies and angioplasties of Afghans were performed while 684 Afghan nationals were provided help. Free treatment was also provided to 61 Afghans in emergency department of PIC.

It is worth mentioning that PIC was inaugurated by Prime Minister, Imran Khan on December 16, 2020.

