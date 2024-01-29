1100 Kg Of Sick, Dead Chickens Destroyed: PFA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a major operation in chicken market Bagh Sardara and 1100 kg of sick and dead chickens were destroyed, while suppliers were imposed fine Rs 30,000.
On the instructions of DG Punjab Food Authority, action are being taken against those doing illegal business of supplying dead chickens.
The food safety teams took action in the chicken market on confidential information.
Sick and dead chickens worth 7 lakhs were destroyed.
The chickens were recovered from a vehicle that was being supplied for sale in the market. The Food Authority team took immediate action and saved the citizens of Rawalpindi from eating sick and dead chickens.
