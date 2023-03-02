UrduPoint.com

1100 Kites Confiscated, 12 Sellers Held In Attock

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2023 | 09:11 PM

1100 kites confiscated, 12 sellers held in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Attock Police during a crackdown against kite sellers in different towns of the district arrested 12, including a woman while recovering 1,830 kites and 169 string rolls from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Hazro Police arrested Abbas Mushtaq and recovered 300 kites and 10 string rolls from him. Moreover, 150 kites and 10 string rolls were recovered from Rustam Ishaq, 173 kites and 22 string rolls were recovered from Khurrum Nawaz, 240 kites and 20 string rolls from Asif Khan, 340 kites and 30 string rolls from Azam Khan.

Likewise, the Hassanabdal Police recovered 100 kites and 8 string rolls from Nazeer Ahmed. The Injra Police recovered 60 kites and 10 string rolls were recovered from Asad Rehman, while the Pindigheab police recovered 300 kites and 40 string rolls from a woman; 15 kites and three string rolls were recovered from Mansoor, 13 kites and two string rolls from Ramzan and 20 kites and two string rolls were recovered from Touseef.

