UrduPoint.com

1100 Kites Confiscated, 9 Kite Seller Held

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 03:49 PM

1100 kites confiscated, 9 kite seller held

Police have confiscated 1100 kites, 13 strings following arrest of 9 kite sellers from different areas of the city during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 1100 kites, 13 strings following arrest of 9 kite sellers from different areas of the city during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

Race Course Police held kite seller Noman and recovered 500 kites and 05 strings from his possession. Similarly, Taxila police arrested Bilal, a kite seller, and recovered 300 kites and 1 string from the accused.

Wah Cantt police nabbed kite seller Jahangir and recovered 50 kites and 02 strings from his possession.

Airport police arrested Hassan, a kite seller, and recovered 52 kites and 1 string from his custody.

Morgah police recovered 15 kites and 02 strings from kite seller Imran.

During the operation, Saadr Barooni police arrested 3 kite sellers Farhan, Taj Muhammad and Shahbaz and recovered 185 kites and 02 strings from their possession while Newtown police arrested kite seller Tahir and recovered 25 kites from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Progress Taxila All From

Recent Stories

Renowned Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered

Renowned Urdu poet Mohsin Naqvi was remembered

2 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicki ..

Muhammad Rizwan discloses reason behind not clicking pictures with female fans

52 minutes ago
 New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcan ..

New Zealand Warns of Strong Currents Due to Volcanic Eruption in Tonga

1 hour ago
 Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

Trump to rally faithful in Arizona

1 hour ago
 Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intendin ..

Agriculture deptt seeks applications from intending farmers on wheat production ..

1 hour ago
 Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peaceke ..

Kyrgyz troops return from Kazakhstan after peacekeeping mission

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.