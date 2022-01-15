1100 kites confiscated, 9 kite seller held

Police have confiscated 1100 kites, 13 strings following arrest of 9 kite sellers from different areas of the city during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police have confiscated 1100 kites, 13 strings following arrest of 9 kite sellers from different areas of the city during crackdown, informed police spokesman here Saturday.

Race Course Police held kite seller Noman and recovered 500 kites and 05 strings from his possession. Similarly, Taxila police arrested Bilal, a kite seller, and recovered 300 kites and 1 string from the accused.

Wah Cantt police nabbed kite seller Jahangir and recovered 50 kites and 02 strings from his possession.

Airport police arrested Hassan, a kite seller, and recovered 52 kites and 1 string from his custody.

Morgah police recovered 15 kites and 02 strings from kite seller Imran.

During the operation, Saadr Barooni police arrested 3 kite sellers Farhan, Taj Muhammad and Shahbaz and recovered 185 kites and 02 strings from their possession while Newtown police arrested kite seller Tahir and recovered 25 kites from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.