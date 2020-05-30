UrduPoint.com
1100 Kites Confiscated During Raid In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 05:06 PM

1100 kites confiscated during raid in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a man supplying kites in various areas and confiscated 1100 kites from his possession here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi-Police have arrested a man supplying kites in various areas and confiscated 1100 kites from his possession here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, while acting on a tip off, a team of Civil Line Police raided and confiscated 1100 kites, 07 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides apprehended a kite seller identified as Muhammad Hafeez.

The spokesman said, district police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducting raids and netting kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.

