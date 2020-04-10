UrduPoint.com
1100 Kites Confiscated In Rawalpindi Police Raid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Police conducted an operation and confiscated 1100 kites, strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides rounded up a kite sellers here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Race Course Police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 1100 kites, strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested a kite seller identified as Muhammad Imran.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said strict action would be taken against kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

The spokesman said, district police on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis conducting raids and netting kite sellers and kite flying ban violators.

