1100 liter adulterated milk, 800 rotton eggs wasted

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Food safety team wasted about 1100 liter adulterated milk and rotten eggs at Chenab Bridge and Multan Road respectively here Friday morning.

According to spokesman of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) the measure was taken after holding blockage at the said points simultaneously by the food safety teams.

There were clear traces of water and powder found in the milk when got checked through lactometer device whereas the eggs were spotted as rotten and smelly to be used for manufacturing cakes and biscuits, it was said.

All external and internal routs of the city have been fortified to contain entry of unhealthy and adulterated eatables into the district, said official of PFA.

Masses are let outright to inform Punjab Food Authority direct by darling at number 1223 in case of finding any violation on purity of food, it was said.