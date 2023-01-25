11,00-liter of unwholesome milk wasted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday disposed of 1,100-litre of milk during an inspection of 43 vehicles.

A spokesman for the PFA said dairy safety teams headed by Deputy Director Operations Shahbaz Sarwar set up pickets at Bhera Interchange and Lahore Road, and checked quality of 49,000-litre of milk through modern machines.

They wasted 1,100-liter unwholesome milk which was mixed with polluted water, hazardous powders and urea.

The teams also imposed hefty fines on owners of seven milk-carrying vehicleson adulteration.