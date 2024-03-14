1100 Motorcycle Rickshaws Registered In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Arooj Fatima on Thursday said that under the Punjab government's directives, the process of registration of illegal motorcycle rickshaws is underway. So far, 1100 rickshaws have been registered in Bahawalpur, she said.
The Secretary RTA urged the motorcycle rickshaw owners and drivers to take advantage of this final opportunity and immediately register their motorcycle rickshaws. For registration, they need to bring a copy of the motorcycle's registration, a copy of their identity card, and two passport-sized photos to the special registration center established at the AC Terminal General Bus Stand, she added. She warned that legal action would be taken against unregistered rickshaws.
