11,00 Muavineen-e-Hujjaj deployed in Saudia to serve pilgrims

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith has hired the services of over 11,00 Muavineen-e-Hajj including 350 Pakistani and 750 local Muavineen to serve the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during Hajj 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith has hired the services of over 11,00 Muavineen-e-Hajj including 350 Pakistani and 750 local Muavineen to serve the pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during Hajj 2019.

According to a message receive here, as many as 154 officers and officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony were also performing various duties in Saudi Arabia with the aim to facilitate pilgrims. Ten intending pilgrims have so far died including eight government and two private scheme pilgrims in Saudia and buried in Jannat-ul-Baqi.

Over 13,000 pilgrims have been provided medical treatment facility while 83 patients have been referred to different Saudi hospitals for further treatment.

Hajj Medical Mission's 405 doctors, nurses and para medics were serving the Pakistani pilgrims.

Monitoring teams of the ministry have completed the vigilance of 221 private Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs).

The lost and found section has so far recovered 190 missing pilgrims and sent back to their respective residences. 3,600 lost bags have been handed over to the pilgrims.

As many as 316 pilgrims have contacted the call centre for help and 260 pilgrims have also contacted for registration.

Over 105,000 pilgrims have so far reached the holy land including 76,000 government and 29,000 private scheme pilgrims.