1100 policemen deployed to provide security to polio teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :As many as 1100 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to 856 polio teams during a 7 day anti polio campaign.

A police spokesman said senior police officers have been deployed with the teams.

To ensure security of the teams the police station's staff are patrolling in their area.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq, in a video message, appealed parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.