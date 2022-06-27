UrduPoint.com

1100 Policemen To Ensure Polio Teams' Security

Published June 27, 2022

1100 policemen to ensure polio teams' security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 1100 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of 874 polio teams during a 7-day anti-polio campaign.

According to a police spokesman, senior police officers have also been deployed with the teams.

To ensure the security of the teams the police station's staff have also been directed to conduct patrolling in their respective areas.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq has also appealed the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio vaccination teams.

