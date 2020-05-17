UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1100 Sacks Of Wheat Seized, 4 FIRs Registered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Crackdown on wheat hoarders and those involved in its illegal transportation effectively continues across the district. According to district administrations spokesperson that Assistant Commissioners seized 1100 sacks of wheat during operations at various places and delivered it to the procurement centers, while Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal, after obtaining official gunny bags had lodges FIRs against four farmers for selling wheat to commission agents.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur, while taking action against the hoarders, recovered 300 sacks of 100 kg and 250 pp bags and delivered it to the procurement centers.

In another operation, AC Shahpur also recovered 200 sacks of wheat. Assistant Commissioner Salanwali foiled an attempt to transport 400 sacks of wheat to another district on a tractor trolley and delivered it to the wheat procurement center.

Assistant Commissioner Bhalwal last night inspected the check posts for monitoring the movement of wheat in the tehsil and checked the attendance and availability of staff, he added.

