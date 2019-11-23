11,000-acre record computerized in Multan zone

About 11,000-acre land record across the Irrigation Multan zone has been computerized under the latest E-Abayana (water charges) system by replacing manual system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ): About 11,000-acre land record across the Irrigation Multan zone has been computerized under the latest E-Abayana (water charges) system by replacing manual system.

According to Irrigation official sources, patwaris of the department had been given deadline for 'Girdawri' of land by Nov 30 by the competent authority.

The computerization of the land record for E-Abayana would be completed by Dec 31 and each patwari has been given a task for computerisation of 18,000 acres of land.

The Irrigation Multan zone has 11 canal divisions including Multan, Shujabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Loar Bari Doab, Islam, Eastern Bar, Western Bar, Lodhran and Vehari canal divisions.

The strength of Irrigation patwaris was 795 across the Multan zone while only 200 patwaris were working in field.

Sources said that bills would be given to growers for payment of abayana charges and the growers could easily check their bills from everywhere through online system. The Irrigation Department was executing the project in collaboration with the World Bank.