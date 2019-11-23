UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11,000-acre Record Computerized In Multan Zone

Muhammad Irfan 3 seconds ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:34 PM

11,000-acre record computerized in Multan zone

About 11,000-acre land record across the Irrigation Multan zone has been computerized under the latest E-Abayana (water charges) system by replacing manual system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ): About 11,000-acre land record across the Irrigation Multan zone has been computerized under the latest E-Abayana (water charges) system by replacing manual system.

According to Irrigation official sources, patwaris of the department had been given deadline for 'Girdawri' of land by Nov 30 by the competent authority.

The computerization of the land record for E-Abayana would be completed by Dec 31 and each patwari has been given a task for computerisation of 18,000 acres of land.

The Irrigation Multan zone has 11 canal divisions including Multan, Shujabad, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara, Loar Bari Doab, Islam, Eastern Bar, Western Bar, Lodhran and Vehari canal divisions.

The strength of Irrigation patwaris was 795 across the Multan zone while only 200 patwaris were working in field.

Sources said that bills would be given to growers for payment of abayana charges and the growers could easily check their bills from everywhere through online system. The Irrigation Department was executing the project in collaboration with the World Bank.

Related Topics

Multan World Bank Water Bari Okara Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Shujabad From Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Desecration of Holy Quran in Norway: Omar Dabba de ..

8 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

3 minutes ago

Georgian-Abkhaz Border Control Boosted After 2 Peo ..

3 minutes ago

UK based historian stresses for tapping potential ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Sports Minister Says WADA Non-Compliance R ..

3 minutes ago

Quetta sewage, sanitation floods city thoroughfare ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.