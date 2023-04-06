Close
11,000 Bags Of Wheat Recovered From Goods Transporters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown has been started against the smuggling of wheat outside the district.

The officers of the food department and the police took legal action against the persons involved in the illegal movement of wheat from the district. As many as 18 FIRs have been registered in the concerned police stations.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority has sealed Usman Umar Sial Brothers Goods Forwarding Agency.

During checking, more than 11,000 bags of 50 kg weight have been seized from goods transporters not having food green licenses and permits.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the performance of the staff appointed at the check posts of the toll plaza to prevent the illegal movement of wheat. With the help of the Food Department, staff are appointed at the check post to control the illegal movement of wheat outside the district, and checking of goods transport has also started at the toll plaza and other places.

