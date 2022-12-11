11,000 candidates appear in KU entrance test for admission-2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Over 11,000 candidates participated in the entrance test conducted for the admission to University of Karachi for the year 2023.

The test was organized for admission in Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Physical Therapy, BE, BS and BEd (Hons) program.

Students and their parents were transported from the entrance gates to the examination centers through points buses.

As many as 28 examination centers have been established in various departments of the University of Karachi for the entrance test.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood-Iraqi visited various examination centers and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Help desks have been set up at various spots in the university to guide the candidates and their parents appearing for the entrance test.

Watch and Ward staff posted around entrances and faculties.