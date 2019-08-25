11,000 candidates appeared in medical entry test at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::Over 11,000 candidates appeared in the entry test for admission in medical and dental colleges at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Sunday.

The entry test organized by the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

Speaking on the occasion, BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tariq Ansari said that foolproof arrangements were made for candidates and their parents.

Five buildings were allocated for entry test which were divided into 11 blocks and 162 centres.

Strict security arrangements were made by the police.

Rescue 1122 also set-up medical camp.