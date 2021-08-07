UrduPoint.com

11,000 Children To Be Vaccinated Against Polio Virus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:01 PM

11,000 children to be vaccinated against polio virus

Some 11,000 children were left out from receiving the polio immunization campaign which lasted for 5 days till August 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Some 11,000 children were left out from receiving the polio immunization campaign which lasted for 5 days till August 6.

According to data shared by an official of the Health Department, some 10,139 children were not available at their residences while the parents of another 677 children refused the immunization.

Initially, the figure of the refusal cases was 2,114 which was reduced by 1,437 to 677 by persuading the parents.

Likewise, 55,549 children were not at their homes during the initial visits of the polio teams.

However, 45,410 children were covered in the subsequent days.

The authorities had set a target of giving polio drops to 290,608 children in Hyderabad during the 5-day drive.

An official informed that the catch-up exercise to cover as many left out cases as possible was carried out on Saturday.

Related Topics

Polio Hyderabad August From

Recent Stories

England captain Root eyes a hundred as England los ..

England captain Root eyes a hundred as England lose wickets in first Test agains ..

5 minutes ago
 Salazar cloud hangs over steely Hassan's golden Ol ..

Salazar cloud hangs over steely Hassan's golden Olympic double

5 minutes ago
 France turn tables on Denmark in Olympic handball ..

France turn tables on Denmark in Olympic handball final

7 minutes ago
 PML-N Supremo enjoying eating pizza instead of goi ..

PML-N Supremo enjoying eating pizza instead of going to hospital: Ali Nawaz Awan ..

7 minutes ago
 Number of Uncontrolled Fires in Turkey Decline Fro ..

Number of Uncontrolled Fires in Turkey Decline From 12 to 5 - Official

7 minutes ago
 New protests as France set to impose Covid health ..

New protests as France set to impose Covid health pass

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.