11,000 children to be vaccinated against polio virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Some 11,000 children were left out from receiving the polio immunization campaign which lasted for 5 days till August 6.

According to data shared by an official of the Health Department, some 10,139 children were not available at their residences while the parents of another 677 children refused the immunization.

Initially, the figure of the refusal cases was 2,114 which was reduced by 1,437 to 677 by persuading the parents.

Likewise, 55,549 children were not at their homes during the initial visits of the polio teams.

However, 45,410 children were covered in the subsequent days.

The authorities had set a target of giving polio drops to 290,608 children in Hyderabad during the 5-day drive.

An official informed that the catch-up exercise to cover as many left out cases as possible was carried out on Saturday.