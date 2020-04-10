11000 families got relief under Ehsaas Programme in Sukkur

The first phase of disbursement of relief funds under the Ehsaas Programme to poor families affected by the coronavirus lockdown kicked off here on Friday

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rana Adil Taswar said that around 11,000 deserving families were being given Rs12,000 per month in the first phase under the Ehsaas Programme at 22 designated points in the district.

The DC said that the staff were working day and night to prepare the lists so the deserving people could get the relief package at their doorsteps.

He appealed the people to follow government instructions and stay home to contain the spread of fast-travelling viral infection.