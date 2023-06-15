1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that 11,000 young officials including 2000 women with the latest training would become part of the police force soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that 11,000 young officials including 2000 women with the latest training would become part of the police force soon.

He visited District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and addressed promoted police officers and personnel of Lahore Police. He said he was grateful to caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Secretary Punjab for ensuring record promotions of police employees across the province. He said the Lahore Police had been the first in terms of performance despite challenges in all nine regions of the province. The IGP said that joining of 1,100 police officers, promoted in the investigation wing, would improve the investigation matters.

He told the young police officers the system of Safe City Authority Lahore had been fixed, and now the project would be launched in other cities also.

He said after formation of the service structure in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the promotion procedure up to grade 19 had also been approved. He said "we have also formulated promotion structure of wardens and patrolling police, who were recruited in the past". Moreover, all pending promotions from 2009 to 2013 had been completed.

He said Rs 1,750 million were being spent on welfare of the police force. Health screening of the entire force had been completed, liver, kidney, heart and other diseases of employees would be treated with the best treatment system in the world, Dr. Usman said.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Imran Kishwar, CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze and other senior officers were also present.