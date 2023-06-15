UrduPoint.com

1,1000 More Cops To Become Part Of Police Force Soon: Inspector General Of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

1,1000 more cops to become part of police force soon: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that 11,000 young officials including 2000 women with the latest training would become part of the police force soon

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Thursday that 11,000 young officials including 2000 women with the latest training would become part of the police force soon.

He visited District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh and addressed promoted police officers and personnel of Lahore Police. He said he was grateful to caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Election Commissioner and Chief Secretary Punjab for ensuring record promotions of police employees across the province. He said the Lahore Police had been the first in terms of performance despite challenges in all nine regions of the province. The IGP said that joining of 1,100 police officers, promoted in the investigation wing, would improve the investigation matters.

He told the young police officers the system of Safe City Authority Lahore had been fixed, and now the project would be launched in other cities also.

He said after formation of the service structure in the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), the promotion procedure up to grade 19 had also been approved. He said "we have also formulated promotion structure of wardens and patrolling police, who were recruited in the past". Moreover, all pending promotions from 2009 to 2013 had been completed.

He said Rs 1,750 million were being spent on welfare of the police force. Health screening of the entire force had been completed, liver, kidney, heart and other diseases of employees would be treated with the best treatment system in the world, Dr. Usman said.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiana, DIG Operations Imran Kishwar, CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze and other senior officers were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Election Commissioner Chief Minister World Police Punjab Young Women All From Best Million

Recent Stories

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing ..

Denmark, Netherlands Sign Agreement on Purchasing 14 Leopard 2 Tanks for Ukraine ..

8 minutes ago
 US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Ri ..

US Energy Advisor Says European Countries Still Risk Winter Gas Energy Shortages

8 minutes ago
 Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Ow ..

Third of AmCham Companies Now Belong to Russian Owners - CEO

4 minutes ago
 UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-le ..

UN Security Council adopts historic UAE- and UK-led resolution on tolerance in a ..

22 minutes ago
 Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese ..

Infinix ranked #45 in Kantar BrandZ Top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders of 2023 ..

25 minutes ago
 More Than 6,000 Ukrainians Being Trained Now at 40 ..

More Than 6,000 Ukrainians Being Trained Now at 40 Different Training Locations ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.