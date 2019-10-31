UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11,000 More Schools To Be Shifted On Solar Energy By Dec

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:38 PM

11,000 more schools to be shifted on solar energy by Dec

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that 6,000 Primary schools have been shifted on solar energy while 11,000 more would be shifted on it across the province by December this year.

While presiding over the monthly progress review meeting,he said that 1.

8 million students would benefit from the initiative, taken by the provincial government, said a handout issued here on Thursday.

Dr Akhtar Malik said that power generation at Haveli Bahadur Shah plant would start soon after provision of gas supply by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam solar park and Punjab power development earned record profit due to better management. The government was paying subsidy on production of cheaper and environment friendly energy for masses,he added.

