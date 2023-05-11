UrduPoint.com

11,000 Saplings Planted In Green Belts In City

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 12:40 PM

11,000 saplings planted in green belts in city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan has said that 11,000 saplings had been planted in seven green belts of the city so far.

The plantation and pipe irrigation project would be completed on Pasrur Road, Wazirabad Road and Shahabpura Road in the next 10 days, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the DC's Office on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Ahmed Raza, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ijaz, Chief Officer District Council Ulfat Shahzad, Municipal Finance Officer Rana Saqlain, Deputy Director Development Yasir Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Technical Mohsin Ali Riaz and others.

The deputy commissioner directed SDO Highway Nadeem Ahmed to complete the repair and rehabilitation of Sublime Chowk, Wazirabad Road, to the U-turn, Motorway within a week.

Similarly, electricity connection for motors installed for water supply on District Council and Municipal Corporation Green Belts and the maintenance of green belts on Shahabpura and Wazirabad Roads should also be completed as soon as possible.

The deputy commissioner directed the CO District Council to make a comprehensive plan forrehabilitation and upgradation of Khayaban-e-Iqbal Park.

