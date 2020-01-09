UrduPoint.com
11000 Schools To Be Shifted To Solar Energy By January End: Dr Akhtar Malik

Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:48 PM

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Thursday said 6000 primary schools had so far been shifted to solar energy and 11000 more would get the environment-friendly source of power by end of this month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Thursday said 6000 Primary schools had so far been shifted to solar energy and 11000 more would get the environment-friendly source of power by end of this month.

Presiding over a monthly performance review meeting, the minister said the government was focusing on environment- friendly and cheaper sources of electricity to benefit the masses, a press release issued here said.

Malik said that Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and Punjab Power Development board registered record profit by virtue of better management.

He said that financial close of Punjab Thermal Power Limited would complete by January end.

He said that Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant would start generating power after resumption of gas supply from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the profit from the company would be utilized on health projects to benefit people and added that the programme would also benefit 1.8 million students.

He instructed officials to organize a conference for expert level discussions on energy requirements of Punjab and strategy of energy department.

Additional chief secretary energy Iram Bukhari, secretary energy Captain (retired) Saqib Zafar, and CEO Punjab Power Development Board Sania Awais attended the meeting.

