11,000 Tourists Avail Sightseeing Bus Facility During 2021: TDCP Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 06:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The sightseeing bus of Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has received overwhelming response during the last year as more than 11,000 tourists used the facility to get first-hand experience of picturesque resorts and museums located across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to an official of TDCP, the double-decker bus which run twice a day did ply on 45 kilometer route covering multiple sites including Allama Iqbal Park, Rawalpindi, Faisal Masjid, Lake View Park, Shakar Parian, Rose and Jasmine Garden, Constitutional Avenue and Lok Virsa Museum.

He said the bus had a capacity to carry up to 67 passengers in one-go.

It had two terminals in the twin cities including Allama Iqbal Park and Centaurus Mall, Islamabad. "In addition to individual trip, we are providing educational, family, corporate and premier tours." The people were also allowed to hold birthday parties at the double-decker bus, he added.

Air conditioner sightseeing bus service carried 67 passengers and its fare is 400 per person. Sightseeing on bus is free for children who were under 4 years, senior citizen who was more than 65 years and disabled persons.

He said tourists could reserve their seats on contacting us on telephone. Tourist guides were also deployed to give historical overview of the sites to tourists.

