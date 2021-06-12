UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11,000 Young Entrepreneurs Get Rs10 Bln Soft Loans Under KJP: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:09 PM

11,000 young entrepreneurs get Rs10 bln soft loans under KJP: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said the government had so far distributed soft loans worth Rs 10 billion among more than 11,000 young entrepreneurs under the Kamyat Jawan Programme (KJP) on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said the government had so far distributed soft loans worth Rs 10 billion among more than 11,000 young entrepreneurs under the Kamyat Jawan Programme (KJP) on merit.

In a statement he said on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rs 100 billion more funds had been allocated under the programme that was aimed uplift of downtrodden segments of the society and making them self-reliant economically.

The SAPM said there was a considerable increase in pace of providing employment to youth as the PM wanted to see youngsters useful bread-earning members of the society.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar also shared a documentary on social media narrating the success story of youngster Naeem Khan, who had the required skills but lacked financial resources.

Naeem said he got Rs 700,000 loan within three months after he applied for the facility to start a business. "I have fulfilled my dream of setting up a workshop, and now I am able to support my family", he said.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kamyab Jawan Programme team for extending the financial assistance in the testing time," Naeem said.

Father of Naeem Khan expressed happiness that his son got the financial assistance on merit and started own business to earn a respectable livelihood.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Prime Minister Business Social Media Young Family Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Merit Packaging Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

19 minutes ago

Taylor stars as New Zealand gain first-innings lea ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. sets exports target of US $ 35 bln for FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says Rising Number of Delta Variant C ..

2 minutes ago

Covid chaos will make Spain stronger, says returni ..

2 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.