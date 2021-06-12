11,000 young entrepreneurs get Rs10 bln soft loans under KJP: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said the government had so far distributed soft loans worth Rs 10 billion among more than 11,000 young entrepreneurs under the Kamyat Jawan Programme (KJP) on merit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said the government had so far distributed soft loans worth Rs 10 billion among more than 11,000 young entrepreneurs under the Kamyat Jawan Programme (KJP) on merit.

In a statement he said on special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rs 100 billion more funds had been allocated under the programme that was aimed uplift of downtrodden segments of the society and making them self-reliant economically.

The SAPM said there was a considerable increase in pace of providing employment to youth as the PM wanted to see youngsters useful bread-earning members of the society.

Meanwhile, Usman Dar also shared a documentary on social media narrating the success story of youngster Naeem Khan, who had the required skills but lacked financial resources.

Naeem said he got Rs 700,000 loan within three months after he applied for the facility to start a business. "I have fulfilled my dream of setting up a workshop, and now I am able to support my family", he said.

"I am grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Kamyab Jawan Programme team for extending the financial assistance in the testing time," Naeem said.

Father of Naeem Khan expressed happiness that his son got the financial assistance on merit and started own business to earn a respectable livelihood.